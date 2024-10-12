Code Waechter LLC Invests $254,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 92.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,447,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,881. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

