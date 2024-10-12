Code Waechter LLC Purchases Shares of 21,958 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Code Waechter LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 119,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 76,208 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of FDVV stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
