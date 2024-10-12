Code Waechter LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 26.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP David Andrew Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CTBI traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,897. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

