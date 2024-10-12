Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.00.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $149.67 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

