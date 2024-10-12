Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.62.

CMA opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

