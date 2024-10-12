Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.89 ($18.55) and last traded at €16.76 ($18.42), with a volume of 3595143 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.81 ($18.47).

Commerzbank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.29.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.