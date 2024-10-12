Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

