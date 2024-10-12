Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Get Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.