Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.