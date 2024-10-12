Contrasting ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChromaDex and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 2 0 3.00 PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

15.4% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ChromaDex and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $83.57 million 3.23 -$4.94 million ($0.02) -177.50 PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A $20,932.80 0.00

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex. ChromaDex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -1.58% -4.68% -2.50% PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and Immulina, a spirulina extract with predominant active compounds of Braun-type lipoproteins for supporting human immune function. In addition, it offers phytochemical reference standards, and other research and development services. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, ShopHQ, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks. It also produces wheat flour, pasta, and coffee; distributes consumer products; manufactures and markets cooking oils, margarine, and shortening; cultivates sugar cane, rubber, industrial timber, cocoa, coconut, tea plantations, and other crops; extracts and processes coconut oil; operates bulking station; processes oils and fat; markets and distributes culinary products; engages in the research and development, seed breeding, and oil palm cultivation and milling activities; shipping, investment and management, trade export agency, industrial estate agriculture, forestry, fishing, and trading and marketing activities; ownership and management of buildings; chain restaurant management; flour milling, blending, and trading; and provision of transportation, management consulting, and research management and technical services, as well as packaging materials and fertilizers. The company was formerly known as PT Panganjaya Intikusuma and changed its name to PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk in 1994. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is a subsidiary of First Pacific Investment Management Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.