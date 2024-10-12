Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.1 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $415.79 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $417.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.10 and a 200 day moving average of $328.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.