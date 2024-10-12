Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 3.4 %

Semtech stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.