Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 475,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 408,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Cosan Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cosan by 339.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.