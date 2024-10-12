Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 475,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 408,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
