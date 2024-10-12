Cosmos Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $64.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00006875 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00046179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

