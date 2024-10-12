Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Coty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,803,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

