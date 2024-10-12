Covea Finance Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $236.50. 896,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,090. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

