Covea Finance Takes $31.74 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Covea Finance bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,740,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 1.4% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Covea Finance owned 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. 1,550,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,787. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

