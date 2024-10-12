Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $63.28. 872,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

