Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,163,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,339,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $989.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

