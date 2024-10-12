Cox Capital Mgt LLC Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 810,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,431,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.89. 42,136,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,067,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a PE ratio of 204.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

