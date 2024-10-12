CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 349 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,518.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $380.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.47. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

