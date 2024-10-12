CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

