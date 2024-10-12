CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 254,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,077 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

