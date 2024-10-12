CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,356 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VO traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $266.65. 373,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,968. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $266.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

