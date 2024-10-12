CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $533.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

