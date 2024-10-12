CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $221.26. 19,950,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,825,770. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

