CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 375,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. 70,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,408. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.