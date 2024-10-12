Critical Comparison: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amplify Energy and MMEX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 MMEX Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than MMEX Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.91 $392.75 million $0.66 10.67 MMEX Resources N/A N/A N/A -0.11 0.00

This table compares Amplify Energy and MMEX Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than MMEX Resources. MMEX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and MMEX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 8.95% 7.40% 3.86% MMEX Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of MMEX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats MMEX Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. MMEX Resources Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

