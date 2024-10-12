Critical Review: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and AMB Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million 3.12 $270,000.00 N/A N/A AMB Financial $18.97 million 0.90 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TC Bancshares.

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TC Bancshares and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares -0.19% -0.05% -0.01% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMB Financial beats TC Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

