CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $320.21 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

