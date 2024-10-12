crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $61.62 million and $8.36 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00252770 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,746,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,746,656 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,136,911.9236043. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99842927 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $13,814,576.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.