Crypterium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 162.8% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $0.10 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

