Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance
Curative Biotechnology stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
