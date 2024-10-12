Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

Curative Biotechnology stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

