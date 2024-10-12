Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.75 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

