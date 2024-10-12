CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.97, but opened at $67.38. CVS Health shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 1,540,412 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

