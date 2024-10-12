Cwm LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

