Cwm LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 81.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in CME Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CME Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $221.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.97. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $226.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

