Cwm LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 23.3% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

