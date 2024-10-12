Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $628,684,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

DXCM opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.



