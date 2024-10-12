Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

