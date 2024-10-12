Cwm LLC Sells 10,807 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $684,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 857,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UL opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

