Cwm LLC Sells 41,849 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,849 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000.

FLOT opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

