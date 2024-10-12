Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 4,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 34,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cymat Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 143.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 million for the quarter.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

