Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 26,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 50,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

