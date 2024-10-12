Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 26,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 50,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance
Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.
About Daiwa House Industry
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
