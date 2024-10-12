Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Dana Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dana has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

