DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.