Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $571.16 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

