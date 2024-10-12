Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.
NYSE:DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
