Derek J. Maetzold Sells 986 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $29,846.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,361.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of CSTL opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.47 million, a P/E ratio of -223.64 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,675 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 47.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 69,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

