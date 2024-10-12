Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DWVYF

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $30.30 during midday trading on Friday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.