Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
