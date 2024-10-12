Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DMEHF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.22. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,881. Desert Mountain Energy has a twelve month low of 0.16 and a twelve month high of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.22.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

