Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.20 ($23.30) and last traded at €21.25 ($23.35). Approximately 9,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.30 ($23.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.63 and its 200 day moving average is €21.65.

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

